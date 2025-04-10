Insider Buying: Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON) Director Acquires C$26,595.60 in Stock

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON – Get Free Report) Director Christian Peter Kargl-Simard bought 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,595.60.

Christian Peter Kargl-Simard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 28th, Christian Peter Kargl-Simard acquired 2,500 shares of Blue Moon Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,760.00.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Christian Peter Kargl-Simard bought 3,750 shares of Blue Moon Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,885.00.

Blue Moon Metals Price Performance

MOON opened at C$2.50 on Thursday. Blue Moon Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$158.14 million, a PE ratio of -273.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.69.

About Blue Moon Metals

Blue Moon Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which includes two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.

