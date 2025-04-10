Insider Buying: Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Director Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFWGet Free Report) Director Anuroop Duggal bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.43 per share, with a total value of C$51,450.00.

Calfrac Well Services Trading Up 1.8 %

TSE CFW opened at C$3.33 on Thursday. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.82. The stock has a market cap of C$285.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd provides specialized oilfield services, including hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services to the oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It generates maximum revenue from the United States.

