Insider Buying: Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Senior Officer Buys 5,880 Shares of Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer John F. Soini acquired 5,880 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.89 per share, with a total value of C$99,313.20.
John F. Soini also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 18th, John F. Soini acquired 4,104 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.48 per share, with a total value of C$79,945.92.
Cenovus Energy Price Performance
TSE:CVE opened at C$16.92 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.48 and a 52 week high of C$29.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.34.
Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. National Bankshares lowered Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$29.89.
About Cenovus Energy
Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 472 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds 6.7 billion boe of proven and probable reserves.
