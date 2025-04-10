Insider Buying: Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Director Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) Director Brett Lee Paschke acquired 50,000 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $90,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,779.81. This trade represents a 114.15 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Duluth stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $4.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.32). Duluth had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $241.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.86 million. As a group, analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLTH. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Duluth from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duluth in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTH. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Duluth during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Duluth by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duluth during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Duluth by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Duluth by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

