Insider Buying: enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU) Chairman Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) Chairman William M. Sheriff bought 40,000 shares of enCore Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,310,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,166.55. This represents a 1.76 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
enCore Energy Stock Performance
Shares of enCore Energy stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. enCore Energy Corp. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $234.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11.
enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that enCore Energy Corp. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of enCore Energy from $7.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.
enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.
