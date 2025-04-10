Insider Buying: enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU) Chairman Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) Chairman William M. Sheriff bought 40,000 shares of enCore Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,310,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,166.55. This represents a 1.76 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

enCore Energy Stock Performance

Shares of enCore Energy stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. enCore Energy Corp. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $234.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that enCore Energy Corp. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On enCore Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in enCore Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in enCore Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in enCore Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in enCore Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in enCore Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of enCore Energy from $7.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

About enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

