Insider Buying: RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) President Acquires 1,600 Shares of Stock

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) President Patrick W. Galley purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $22,608.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $50,868. This represents a 80.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.96. The stock had a trading volume of 41,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,720. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.60. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.0945 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
