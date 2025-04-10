Insider Buying: RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) President Acquires 1,600 Shares of Stock

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) President Patrick W. Galley purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $22,608.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $50,868. This represents a 80.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.96. The stock had a trading volume of 41,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,720. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.60. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.0945 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $167,000.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

