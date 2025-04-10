Insider Buying: Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Insider Purchases 21,099 Shares of Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) insider Kinnari Patel bought 21,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,165.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,837.80. The trade was a 371.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,600,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,033. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market cap of $526.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCKT. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 119,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

