Insider Buying: Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Insider Purchases 21,099 Shares of Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) insider Kinnari Patel bought 21,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,165.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,837.80. The trade was a 371.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ RCKT traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,600,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,033. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market cap of $526.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.00.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCKT
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 119,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rocket Pharmaceuticals
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.