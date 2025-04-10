Insider Selling: B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Sells 13,161 Shares of Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 13,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.79, for a total transaction of C$49,880.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$60.64. The trade was a 99.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Eduard Bartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 7th, Eduard Bartz sold 27,862 shares of B2Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.89, for a total transaction of C$108,383.18.

B2Gold Stock Performance

B2Gold stock opened at C$4.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$3.16 and a 1-year high of C$4.84.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.32%.

BTO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. TD Securities downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cormark downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.94.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

