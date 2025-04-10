Insider Selling: GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CEO Sells 46,594 Shares of Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 46,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $4,175,754.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,146.40. The trade was a 96.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GeneDx alerts:

On Wednesday, March 26th, Katherine Stueland sold 46,551 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $4,451,206.62.

On Thursday, March 13th, Katherine Stueland sold 1,078 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $96,416.32.

On Monday, March 17th, Katherine Stueland sold 10,559 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total value of $1,021,160.89.

On Monday, March 10th, Katherine Stueland sold 2,731 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $258,707.63.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Katherine Stueland sold 1,657 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $130,041.36.

GeneDx Stock Performance

GeneDx stock traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.62. The stock had a trading volume of 794,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,558. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.60. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $95.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.24 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GeneDx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GeneDx

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGS. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GeneDx by 877.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GeneDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GeneDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.