Insider Selling: GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CEO Sells 46,594 Shares of Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 46,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $4,175,754.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,146.40. The trade was a 96.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 26th, Katherine Stueland sold 46,551 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $4,451,206.62.
- On Thursday, March 13th, Katherine Stueland sold 1,078 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $96,416.32.
- On Monday, March 17th, Katherine Stueland sold 10,559 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total value of $1,021,160.89.
- On Monday, March 10th, Katherine Stueland sold 2,731 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $258,707.63.
- On Wednesday, January 29th, Katherine Stueland sold 1,657 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $130,041.36.
GeneDx Stock Performance
GeneDx stock traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.62. The stock had a trading volume of 794,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,558. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.60. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on WGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GeneDx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGS. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GeneDx by 877.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GeneDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GeneDx Company Profile
GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.
