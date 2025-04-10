Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) Director Frederic Simon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $573,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,354,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,798,021.12. This represents a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Frederic Simon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 11th, Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $1,171,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $1,112,300.00.

JFrog Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ FROG traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,842. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.25. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -48.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $116.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.16 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FROG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on JFrog from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in JFrog by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in JFrog by 33,106.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

