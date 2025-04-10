Insider Selling: Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Insider Sells 5,657 Shares of Stock

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Free Report) insider Afonso Reis e Sousa sold 5,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06), for a total transaction of £282.85 ($361.42).

Afonso Reis e Sousa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 8th, Afonso Reis e Sousa sold 47,653 shares of Petrofac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06), for a total value of £2,382.65 ($3,044.53).

Petrofac Stock Down 5.2 %

LON:PFC opened at GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £37.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07, a P/E/G ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -148.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.51. Petrofac Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 4.68 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 34.32 ($0.44).

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, maintains, and decommissions infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Lithuania, Malaysia, the United States, Thailand, Oman, Australia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, Libya, India, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Ivory Coast, and internationally.

