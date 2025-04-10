Insider Selling: Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,570.36. This represents a 1.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Todd Krasnow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $54,640.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Todd Krasnow sold 10,447 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $282,591.35.

Shares of SYM opened at $21.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average is $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.86. Symbotic Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $48.98.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYM shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Symbotic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 38.8% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 1,812.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 42.5% during the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 48,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 14,357 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 73,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

