Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd decreased its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129,346 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $65,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Director Jill Bright purchased 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,506.76. This trade represents a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IBKR shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.88.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $170.72 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.69 and a 1-year high of $236.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

