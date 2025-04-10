International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,919 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $21,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 227,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 222,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $838,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $235.58 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $162.62 and a 12 month high of $266.45. The company has a market cap of $218.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.35 and its 200-day moving average is $232.80.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.21%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.