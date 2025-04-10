International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.35 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 236.68 ($3.07), with a volume of 1363433250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 224.40 ($2.91).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on IAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 350 ($4.54) to GBX 400 ($5.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 420 ($5.45) to GBX 250 ($3.25) in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.06) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 215 ($2.79) to GBX 400 ($5.19) in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 334 ($4.34).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

International Consolidated Airlines Group Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of £14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 304.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 275.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of €0.06 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from International Consolidated Airlines Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. International Consolidated Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.56%.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.