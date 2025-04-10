Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Shares Purchased by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,723 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, United Community Bank acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSCS stock opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.27. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $20.70.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
