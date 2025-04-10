Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Stock Position Lifted by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 189,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 62,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 46.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PID stock opened at $18.43 on Thursday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $19.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.46 million, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1665 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

