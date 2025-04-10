Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 92.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,535,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,609,925 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in UDR were worth $327,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,273,442,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,592,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,639,000 after buying an additional 1,191,432 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,989,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,777,000 after buying an additional 583,126 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,662,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,774,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,498,000 after buying an additional 368,087 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,068,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,716 shares in the company, valued at $35,256,609. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

UDR Stock Performance

NYSE UDR opened at $41.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 688.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on UDR from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.12.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

