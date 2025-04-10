Invesco Ltd. Buys 1,378,978 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,557,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378,978 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $313,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 19,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,214,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,778 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,324,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,339,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.79.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $54.13 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.48 and a 12 month high of $141.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.15 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.96.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 7.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $83,519.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,972,139.68. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $6,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,881,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,276,617.60. The trade was a 5.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

