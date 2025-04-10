Invesco Ltd. Buys 1,963,954 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,468,674 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963,954 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $363,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2,354.9% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 29.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 2,300 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $48,714.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,353.48. The trade was a 15.15 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,868 shares of company stock worth $86,722. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of RF opened at $20.01 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average of $23.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.