Invesco Ltd. Buys 504,143 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,678,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504,143 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $383,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $7,223,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 277,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,608,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,436 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 155,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

XEL stock opened at $68.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.57. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $73.38.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 14.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XEL

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In related news, Director Devin W. Stockfish purchased 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $149,578.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,007 shares in the company, valued at $207,272.51. This trade represents a 259.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.