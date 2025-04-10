Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,105,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 563,560 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $379,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $91.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.82. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.06.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,742,093. This trade represents a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

