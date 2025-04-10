Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,152,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,225,111 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $334,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.43. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $39.67 and a 12-month high of $70.93.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 11.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $76.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Compass Point lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

