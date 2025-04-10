Invesco Ltd. Has $309.68 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,461,719 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,335,473 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $309,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,682,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,640,727,000 after buying an additional 5,465,692 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $552,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,305 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,203,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,971,000 after purchasing an additional 232,469 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,694,373 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $186,714,000 after purchasing an additional 554,219 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $154,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Williams Trading set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

Devon Energy Stock Up 16.2 %

Shares of DVN opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.