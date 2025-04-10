Invesco Ltd. Has $345.20 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,057,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,453,247 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $345,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,357,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,300,000 after purchasing an additional 420,081 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,313,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,028,000 after acquiring an additional 46,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $588,029,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in Carrier Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,080,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,078,000 after buying an additional 126,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5,840.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,826 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Up 9.5 %

Carrier Global stock opened at $60.81 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $53.33 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The company has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.60.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 14.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on CARR

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.