Invesco Ltd. Has $379.83 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,089,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,955 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $379,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 81,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 233,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,017,000 after purchasing an additional 99,464 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cummins by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 157,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $354.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $395.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.75.

CMI opened at $296.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $338.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.02 and a 52 week high of $387.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

