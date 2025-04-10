Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,220,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,867 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $356,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 15,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $708,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on KEYS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.44.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $142.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $186.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $562,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,834,765. The trade was a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

