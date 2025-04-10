Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,048,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953,797 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $325,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,327,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,362,000 after purchasing an additional 532,549 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $537,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,287,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,659 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YMM. HSBC initiated coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 price objective on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

Shares of Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83.

Full Truck Alliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.1444 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Full Truck Alliance’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. Full Truck Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Featured Stories

