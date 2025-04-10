Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 217,863 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 177,776 shares.The stock last traded at $105.67 and had previously closed at $105.64.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.62.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3637 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBLL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $577,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 36,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000.

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

