Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 217,863 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 177,776 shares.The stock last traded at $105.67 and had previously closed at $105.64.
Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.62.
Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3637 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF
The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.