Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.36 and last traded at $28.36, with a volume of 110068 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $760.62 million, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.43.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0551 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,209,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,223,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,368,000 after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.