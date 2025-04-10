Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.36 and last traded at $28.36, with a volume of 110068 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.85.
The firm has a market cap of $760.62 million, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.43.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0551 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
