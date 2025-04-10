Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,506,246 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 213% from the previous session’s volume of 481,373 shares.The stock last traded at $31.31 and had previously closed at $33.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $37.46.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0441 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

