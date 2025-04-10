Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,506,246 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 213% from the previous session’s volume of 481,373 shares.The stock last traded at $31.31 and had previously closed at $33.18.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $37.46.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0441 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
