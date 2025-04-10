Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 10th (AIG, AJG, APH, AXS, BHF, BILL, BWIN, CARG, CARS, CB)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 10th:

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $81.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $370.00 to $372.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $90.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $34.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $36.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $15.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $271.00 to $268.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $35.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $370.00 to $362.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $143.00 to $113.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $141.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $125.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3.50 to $2.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $31.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $63.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $17.00 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $38.00 to $31.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $223.00 to $232.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $16.00 to $13.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $68.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $317.00 to $320.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $118.00 to $108.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $11.00 to $8.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.00 to $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $264.00 to $246.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $277.00 to $271.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $24.00 to $21.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $23.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $37.00 to $30.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $18.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $330.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $190.00 to $170.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $188.00 to $155.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $69.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $135.00 to $85.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $36.00 to $28.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $112.00 to $110.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

