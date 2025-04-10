Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 10th (AIG, AJG, APH, AXS, BHF, BILL, BWIN, CARG, CARS, CB)

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2025

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 10th:

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $81.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $370.00 to $372.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $90.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $34.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $36.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $15.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $271.00 to $268.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $35.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $370.00 to $362.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $143.00 to $113.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $141.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $125.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3.50 to $2.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $31.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $63.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $17.00 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $38.00 to $31.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $223.00 to $232.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $16.00 to $13.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $68.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $317.00 to $320.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $118.00 to $108.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $11.00 to $8.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.00 to $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $264.00 to $246.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $277.00 to $271.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $24.00 to $21.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $23.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $37.00 to $30.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $18.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $330.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $190.00 to $170.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $188.00 to $155.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $69.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $135.00 to $85.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $36.00 to $28.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $112.00 to $110.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

