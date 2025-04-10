Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for April 10th (AIZ, AKBA, AKR, APP, AUR, AXTA, BAM, BSY, BWA, CCL)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, April 10th:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $223.00 price target on the stock.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $350.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $470.00.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $3.00.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $38.00 price target on the stock.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $65.00 price target on the stock.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $49.00 price target on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $59.00 price target on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $150.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $235.00.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $205.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $240.00.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $180.00 price target on the stock.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $6.25 price target on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $31.70 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $29.00.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating. They currently have $156.00 target price on the stock.

Pet Valu (TSE:PET) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $310.00 price target on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has $70.00 price target on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $31.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Macquarie currently has $270.00 target price on the stock.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $39.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $11.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $55.00 price target on the stock.

