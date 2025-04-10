Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 5,821 put options on the company. This is an increase of 46% compared to the average daily volume of 3,987 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,570 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YPF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.02.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

YPF stock traded down $2.04 on Thursday, hitting $27.56. The company had a trading volume of 821,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,046. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.95. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $47.43.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.25). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

