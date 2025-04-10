IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading Down 0% – What’s Next?

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.62 and last traded at $26.36. 7,308,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 15,558,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.37.

IONQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Monday, March 31st. DA Davidson raised IonQ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on IonQ from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.97.

In related news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 1,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $29,828.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 592,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,563,438. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Hume Chapman sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $37,440,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 414,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,875.36. This trade represents a 82.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,033,166 shares of company stock valued at $38,059,593 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 42,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 15,109 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new position in IonQ in the 1st quarter worth about $668,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 323,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after buying an additional 20,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in IonQ by 1,054.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

