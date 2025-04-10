IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Cut to $210.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.50.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock traded down $15.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,512. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $135.97 and a 12-month high of $252.88. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.54 and a 200 day moving average of $200.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,041,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $236,120,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 396.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,134,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,987,000 after acquiring an additional 905,960 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,012,000 after purchasing an additional 902,226 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,282,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $841,461,000 after buying an additional 712,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.