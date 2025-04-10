Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stock Position Lifted by Paralel Advisors LLC

Paralel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRDM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Iridium Communications by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 57,690 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 376.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 43,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 28,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,725,000 after purchasing an additional 37,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

IRDM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Shares of IRDM traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 21,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,206. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average of $29.24.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $212.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.95%.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $356,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,876,585.90. This represents a 4.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

