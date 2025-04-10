iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stake Boosted by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,647 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of First Foundation Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First Foundation Advisors owned 0.06% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Syntax Research Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 53,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,410.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $94.60 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.02 and a 52-week high of $99.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.3037 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.