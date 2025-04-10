iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Down 8.8% – Here’s What Happened

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.12 and last traded at $29.86. Approximately 87,489,668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 48,131,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.74.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average is $32.53.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares China Large-Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.