iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,629 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.8% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 686,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $72.52 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $78.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.15. The firm has a market cap of $122.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

