iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cahill Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 51,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $95.94 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.