iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 194,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,503 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 4.0% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $98.56 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.16. The firm has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

