iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,545,901,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463,618 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 13,346,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220,182 shares in the last quarter. Constellation Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,100,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,980.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,576,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.59 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.85 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.24 and a 200 day moving average of $98.23. The firm has a market cap of $123.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

