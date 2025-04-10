iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 54,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 24,413 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 117,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 348.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $77.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.97. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $85.08.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.