iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 219,403 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 288,944 shares.The stock last traded at $53.69 and had previously closed at $52.15.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEV. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

