iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,849 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $839,000. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $934,000. Lynx Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of IXJ opened at $86.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.38. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.68 and a fifty-two week high of $101.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.69.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

