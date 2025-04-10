iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.66 and last traded at $31.55, with a volume of 960939 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.84.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust Micro

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 127,400.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

