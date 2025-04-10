iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.44 and last traded at $44.79, with a volume of 7226938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.95.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Up 9.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.45.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 673,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,852,000 after acquiring an additional 279,204 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 835.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 66,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.