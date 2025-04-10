iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $7,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,747,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 66,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 32,375 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 8.9 %

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $111.02 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $99.48 and a 52 week high of $127.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.14.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.