iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Trading 7.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.55 and last traded at $57.15. Approximately 544,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 489% from the average daily volume of 92,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.19.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of -1.11.

Get iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF stock. Warner Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF ( NASDAQ:PABU Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.